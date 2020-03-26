Thailand closes all borders to foreigners | Samui Times

But there are a few exceptions.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced, under the Emergency Decree, that Thailand will be closing off their borders and banning the entry to all foreigners. This Ban applies to any non-Thai national with the exception of diplomats, shippers, drivers, pilots and others permitted by the PM. Thai nationals stranded in other countries will still be allowed to return provided they have a fit-to-fly health certificate.

The government are also considering enforcing a 24 hour curfew to tackle the spread of Covid-19 under the Emergency Decree, which is now in state until April 30.

Despite the PM seeming to be keen on setting a curfew, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who oversees legal affairs, said a curfew might be imposed later if considered necessary. There is currently NO national curfew in place.

“If a curfew is imposed, it will be without warning, so people will panic and buy up food and basic necessities. If the government does go ahead with imposing a curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19, the order will be different from previous curfews which were only imposed at night to maintain peace and order.

“The curfew for Covid-19 is likely to cover 24 hours, with exceptions for individuals seeking medical treatment, those going to court or those working in broadcasting services.”

The armed forces will set up checkpoints across the country under the Emergency Decree and 16 first-level instructions have been issued following the prime minister’s national address. A curfew is not imposed at this level.

PM Prayut warned that if the situation worsens, more strict measures will be necessary to try and draw a halt to the spread of the virus and soften its impact on people and their livelihoods. He also appealed to the public to comply with these measures despite the inconvenience.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post