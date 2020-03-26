Thailand closes all borders to foreigners | Samui Times

Business News
Thailand closes all borders to foreigners
But there are a few exceptions.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha announced, under the Emergency Decree, that Thailand will be closing off their borders and banning the entry to all foreigners. This Ban applies to any non-Thai national with the exception of diplomats, shippers, drivers, pilots and others permitted by the PM. Thai nationals stranded in other countries will still be allowed to return provided they have a fit-to-fly health certificate.
The government are also considering enforcing a 24 hour curfew to tackle the spread of Covid-19 under the Emergency Decree, which is now in state until April 30.
Despite the PM seeming to be keen on setting a curfew, Deputy PM Wissanu Krea-ngam, who oversees legal affairs, said a curfew might be imposed later if considered necessary. There is currently NO national curfew in place.
“If a curfew is imposed, it will be without warning, so people will panic and buy up food and basic necessities. If the government does go ahead with imposing a curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19, the order will be different from previous curfews which were only imposed at night to maintain peace and order.
“The curfew for Covid-19 is likely to cover 24 hours, with exceptions for individuals seeking medical treatment, those going to court or those working in broadcasting services.”
The armed forces will set up checkpoints across the country under the Emergency Decree and 16 first-level instructions have been issued following the prime minister’s national address. A curfew is not imposed at this level.
PM Prayut warned that if the situation worsens, more strict measures will be necessary to try and draw a halt to the spread of the virus and soften its impact on people and their livelihoods. He also appealed to the public to comply with these measures despite the inconvenience.
SOURCE:Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
Samui Covid-19 update
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
No matter how well you drive on Thai roads… the Grim Reaper awaits
322 cases in Thailand, 50 announced yesterday. 5 cases confirmed in Phuket.
Foreigners and Thais arriving in Thailand (from high risk areas) tracked for 14 days
Thai PM announces Emergency Decree for the whole country
Chiang Mai venue owners complain about proposed closure of bars and clubs
Shark caught with a line: No danger to holiday swimmers at popular Thai beach, says fisherman
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News7 days ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
Latest News6 days ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
Latest News1 week ago
Things you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus NOW
-
National News3 months ago
No matter how well you drive on Thai roads… the Grim Reaper awaits
-
Latest News5 days ago
322 cases in Thailand, 50 announced yesterday. 5 cases confirmed in Phuket.
-
Latest News1 week ago
Foreigners and Thais arriving in Thailand (from high risk areas) tracked for 14 days
-
National News2 days ago
Thai PM announces Emergency Decree for the whole country