Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases | Samui Times

National News
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 28 new confirmed cases
The national numbers are out! Here are all the details…
Today, spokesperson for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweesin Visanuyothin, announced Thailand’s overall number of Covid-19 patients increased to 2,579, with 28 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period, and two more deaths.
Cases can be divided into three classes:
The first group includes 18 cases that have had near contact with those who had previously been reported to be infected (mostly 9 in Bangkok).
The second group consisted of 7 cases, 1 of whom had just returned from abroad, 2 who worked in busy areas or close to tourists, 1 who visited a crowded area, and 3 medical workers.
The last group returned from Indonesia and is now under state quarantine in Pattani and Yala. However, 70 people have completely recovered and returned home.
One of the deaths was a 56 year old man who had been in close touch with a previous patient. He was said to have been diagnosed with influenza on March 14 and was later confirmed to have Covid-19. His symptoms got worse and he had trouble breathing. He passed away yesterday.
The other death was that of a 43 year old man who had diabetes. On March 31, he had gone to a private hospital in Bangkok with high fever, cough and digestion problems, but returned home. He was then admitted to the same hospital on April 5 and found to have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Yesterday, he died of respiratory failure.
As of today, the total number of confirmed virus cases in the country has reached 2,579, with 1,251 under care, 1,288 recovered and discharged, and 40 dead.
Among the 28 newly reported cases, 12 were in Bangkok, 6 in Phuket, 2 in Yala, Satun and Chon Buri, and one in Chumphon, Nakhon Phanom and Nonthaburi. Globally, there are more than 1.85 million recorded cases and about 114,000 deaths to date.
SOURCE:The Nation
