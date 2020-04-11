Thailand Covid-19 Update | Samui Times

Today, in a press conference this morning, it was announced by the Ministry of Public Health and the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Response Centre, there has been a noticeable reduction of Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday it was announced that they were 54 new cases, on Friday 50 cases and today 45 new confirmed cases along with 2 more death.

The total number of infections in the nation since the Covid-19 outbreak is 2,518 with a total of 35 deaths. The cases stretch across 68 out of 76 of Thailand’s provinces.

It is claimed that the reduction in cases is heavily due to the restrictions and precautionary measures, such as the national curfew, that have been put in place by the government to contain the spread of infection. As a result of this, we can see a drop in the number of new cases. Making Thailand recently recorgnised as a successful example of how to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. For more information about the national curfew – Read more Here SOURCE: The Pattaya News | NBT World News