Thailand Covid-19 Update – 6 New Cases

Today, Thailand has 6 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, made the announcement this morning, bringing the total to 3,015 cases, since the outbreak began.

Of the 6 cases, 4 were registered yesterday afternoon in Phuket , but were not registered in yesterdays national Covid-19 cases.

The other 2 cases have been identified as a 6-year old boy living with a previously documented case in Narathiwat and a Thai man in Yala on the Malaysian border, who was found through proactive testing.

2 more people have reportedly fully recovered from Covid-19 and were released from the hospital, bringing the total patients discharged to 2,796.

The total death toll in Thailand people has not changed and remains at 56.

Surat Thani provinces

Today will be the 31st day without any confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces.

Although, there are currently 11 patients under investigation, bringing the total to 611, 576 of which have been excluded as they have fully recovered and were sent home.

6 of those 11 cases are still awaiting confirmation results.

Since the start of the outbreak, the number of confirmed cases has remained at 18.

