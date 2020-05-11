Coronavirus Cases
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 6 New Cases
Today, Thailand has 6 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.
Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the spokesman for Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration, made the announcement this morning, bringing the total to 3,015 cases, since the outbreak began.
Of the 6 cases, 4 were registered yesterday afternoon in Phuket , but were not registered in yesterdays national Covid-19 cases.
The other 2 cases have been identified as a 6-year old boy living with a previously documented case in Narathiwat and a Thai man in Yala on the Malaysian border, who was found through proactive testing.
2 more people have reportedly fully recovered from Covid-19 and were released from the hospital, bringing the total patients discharged to 2,796.
The total death toll in Thailand people has not changed and remains at 56.
Surat Thani provinces
Today will be the 31st day without any confirmed Covid-19 cases in Surat Thani provinces.
Although, there are currently 11 patients under investigation, bringing the total to 611, 576 of which have been excluded as they have fully recovered and were sent home.
6 of those 11 cases are still awaiting confirmation results.
Since the start of the outbreak, the number of confirmed cases has remained at 18.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | The Pattaya News | Pr. SuratStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Water Rate Discounts Approved Between April – June
Thailand Covid-19 Update – 6 New Cases
Koh Samui A Perfect Candidate For Travel Bubbles
22 Arrested In Koh Samui For Violating Emergency Decree
Thailand Social Distancing: Is it Working?
Thailand Switches Focus To High-Risk Groups With Covid-19 App
Thai Businesses And Ministries Discuss More Re-openings
Login To Learn: Thai Schools Preparing For Online Education
Survey Shows Most Thais Want Restrictions Lifted
Koh Phangan Murder: Spaniard Arrested
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login