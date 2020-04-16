Thailand Covid-19 update (April 16) | Samui Times

Today in Thailand, the government have reported 29 new cases for Covid-19 virus, bringing the total to 2672, and 3 new deaths, raising the toll to 46.

The number of cases recovered is now 1,593—a significant increase of 96 from Wednesday’s estimates.

The number of new cases on Thursday was marginally lower than the 30 reported on Wednesday.

The highest regular toll to date has been the 188 recorded on March 22. Since the study has so far been minimal, the total number of cases may be higher.

The average age for Covid-19 patients was 37. The eldest was 91 and the youngest was only 1 month old.

A spokesperson for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Taweeslp Visanuyothin says…

“14 patients were related to previous cases, 5 did not have ties to old cases, and 10 who were tested positive are pending an inquiry into how they were affected.”

SOURCE:Bangkok Post