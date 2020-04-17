Thailand Covid-19 update – (April 17) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Thailand Covid-19 update – (April 17)
The development of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are decreasing.
Today, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirmed 28 new local cases of Covid-19 infection, totalling 2,700 cases, with the death of an elderly Thai woman rising to 47.
Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson, said that the woman who died was 85 years old.
She had diabetes and hypertension and had been in close contact with a previous patient from March 22 to April 2. On April 12, she was treated for fever, cough and shortness of breath at a hospital in the province of Chumphon. Not long later, she was attached to the ventilator as it was found in an x-ray she had extreme pneumonia in her lungs.
The woman then tested positive for the disease. Her condition worsened on Wednesday, and she died on Thursday.
New Cases
The latest 28 local cases included 16 people in close contact with previous patients, 4 who worked in busy areas or close to foreign people, and 1 visitor to a crowded area. The other 7 cases are still under investigation.
The number of new cases rose in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, but was decreasing in other provinces.
Of the 2,700 patients in 68 provinces, 1,689 were treated and discharged. The number of patients in hospitals had fallen to 964.
30 new cases were reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday.
111 new cases were reported on 8 April. Since then, daily numbers have gradually decreased to 54, 50, 45, 33, 28, 34, 30, 29 and 28 with confirmed cases on Friday.
Dr. Taweesilp says…
“It is the first day that the number of hospitalised patients is below 1,000. That’s good news as new cases are dropping and more patients are recovering and going home. More beds are open.”
The Statistics
Bangkok also had the highest number of patients, with 1,371, followed by…
- 192 in Phuket
- 148 in Nonthaburi
- 108 in Samut Prakan
- 99 in Yala
- 87 in Pattani
- 81 in Chon Buri.
9 provinces are still free from coronavirus infection, these are:
- Ang Thong
- Bung Kan
- Chai Nat
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Nan, Phichit
- Ranong
- Sing Buri
- Trat.
In the past 14 days, the number of provinces without a new case has risen by 2 to 27, those cases were in the upper part of the country Dr Taweeslip said.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
Thailand Covid-19 update – (April 17)
Police Commander arrested for allegedly trying to rob a bank with handgun
16 Billion baht bail out for Thai Airlines
Thailand approves discounting essentials to aid those struggling in the Covid-19 crisis
Thailand weather update – heatwaves in the North and thunderstorms in the South
Elephant kills farmer in Chiang Mai
Immigrant workers can stay till November 30
Local’s fear they’re at risk as Thai-Malaysian border is expected to open this weekend
Man arrested at checkpoint in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and possessing drugs
Covid-19 precautionary measures may last longer than we thought
Phuket has surpassed Bangkok with the highest rate of infection in Thailand
Nationwide alcohol ban coming soon
Koh Samui Covid-19 Update
Thailand Covid-19 Update
Phuket is the latest to imposes alcohol ban
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
The Prime Minister will not tolerate any violations of the national curfew
Weekly Covid-19 Update
Covid-19 cases in Thailand are declining whilst ASEAN countries struggle to contain virus
DDC warns dengue fever is on the rise
Trending
- Regional News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News1 week ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events1 week ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login