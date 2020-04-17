Thailand Covid-19 update – (April 17) | Samui Times

The development of new Covid-19 cases in Thailand are decreasing.

Today, the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration confirmed 28 new local cases of Covid-19 infection, totalling 2,700 cases, with the death of an elderly Thai woman rising to 47.

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson, said that the woman who died was 85 years old.

She had diabetes and hypertension and had been in close contact with a previous patient from March 22 to April 2. On April 12, she was treated for fever, cough and shortness of breath at a hospital in the province of Chumphon. Not long later, she was attached to the ventilator as it was found in an x-ray she had extreme pneumonia in her lungs.

The woman then tested positive for the disease. Her condition worsened on Wednesday, and she died on Thursday.

New Cases

The latest 28 local cases included 16 people in close contact with previous patients, 4 who worked in busy areas or close to foreign people, and 1 visitor to a crowded area. The other 7 cases are still under investigation.

The number of new cases rose in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, but was decreasing in other provinces.

Of the 2,700 patients in 68 provinces, 1,689 were treated and discharged. The number of patients in hospitals had fallen to 964.

30 new cases were reported on Thursday and 29 on Wednesday.

111 new cases were reported on 8 April. Since then, daily numbers have gradually decreased to 54, 50, 45, 33, 28, 34, 30, 29 and 28 with confirmed cases on Friday.

Dr. Taweesilp says…

“It is the first day that the number of hospitalised patients is below 1,000. That’s good news as new cases are dropping and more patients are recovering and going home. More beds are open.”

The Statistics

Bangkok also had the highest number of patients, with 1,371, followed by…

192 in Phuket

148 in Nonthaburi

108 in Samut Prakan

99 in Yala

87 in Pattani

81 in Chon Buri.

9 provinces are still free from coronavirus infection, these are:

Ang Thong

Bung Kan

Chai Nat

Kamphaeng Phet

Nan, Phichit

Ranong

Sing Buri

Trat.

In the past 14 days, the number of provinces without a new case has risen by 2 to 27, those cases were in the upper part of the country Dr Taweeslip said.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post