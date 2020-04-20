Thailand Covid-19 update (April 20) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 20)
Thailand has confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but today there are no additional deaths.
The new figure is 5 fewer than the 32 Covid-19 cases registered yesterday and the lowest number of cases documented in daily Thailand since 14 March.
188 Covid-19 logged on March 22. Which was the highest daily so far.
There have been 2,792 confirmed cases around the country since the outbreak started.
Confirmed cases to date
From April 9, the confirmed cases numbers are as follows :
- 54 cases on April 9
- 50 cases on April 10
- 45 cases on April 11
- 33 cases on April 12
- 28 cases on April 13
- 34 cases on April 14
- 30 cases on April 15
- 29 cases on April 16
- 28 cases on April 17
- 33 cases on April 18
And 32 confirmed Covid-19 cases yesterday.
There have been no new Covid-19 deaths related for the third consecutive day. Leaving a cumulative death toll at 47.
As of today, an additional 71 people have recovered from the disease, for a total of 1,999, with a national recovery rate of 71.6%.
27 new cases of influenza, no deaths for the third straight day, the recovery rate is 70%
A total of 746 people currently remain hospitalized and are still undergoing care.
Provinces with no new Covid-19 cases
To date, 9 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have had no reported cases. These are;
Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri, and Ang Thong.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
British woman stranded Chiang Mai Airport
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 20)
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
AoT gets ready to welcome Thai nationals back to Thailand
1.9 Trillion baht stuimulus approved by HM the King
Desolate beaches attract turtles to Phuket and Phang Nga
47 stranded Thais returned from Malaysia
Chiang Mai air quality continues to struggle
AirAsia will resume domestic flights in Thailand from May 1
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Thai Man leaps to his death one day before being released from quarantine
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
National alcohol ban is putting up to 100,000 alcohol dependent Thais at risk
Covid-19 mass testing proving to be not as efficient as you think…
The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus
Crowds queue to exchange their gold for cash – as gold prices reaches a new high
National Flight ban have been prolonged… again
Thailand Covid-19 update
Thai man dies in waste treatment pond while try dodge police checkpoint
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login