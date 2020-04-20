Thailand Covid-19 update (April 20) | Samui Times

Thailand has confirmed 27 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, but today there are no additional deaths.

The new figure is 5 fewer than the 32 Covid-19 cases registered yesterday and the lowest number of cases documented in daily Thailand since 14 March.

188 Covid-19 logged on March 22. Which was the highest daily so far.

There have been 2,792 confirmed cases around the country since the outbreak started.

Confirmed cases to date

From April 9, the confirmed cases numbers are as follows :

54 cases on April 9

50 cases on April 10

45 cases on April 11

33 cases on April 12

28 cases on April 13

34 cases on April 14

30 cases on April 15

29 cases on April 16

28 cases on April 17

33 cases on April 18

And 32 confirmed Covid-19 cases yesterday.

There have been no new Covid-19 deaths related for the third consecutive day. Leaving a cumulative death toll at 47.

As of today, an additional 71 people have recovered from the disease, for a total of 1,999, with a national recovery rate of 71.6%.

A total of 746 people currently remain hospitalized and are still undergoing care.

Provinces with no new Covid-19 cases

To date, 9 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have had no reported cases. These are;

Kamphaeng Phet, Chai Nat, Trat, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri, and Ang Thong.

SOURCE:Bangkok Post