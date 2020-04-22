Thailand Covid-19 update (April 22) | Samui Times

Thailand’s official authorities announced today, there has been 15 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death.

Thailand has a total of 2,826 new cases since the outbreak started, of which 2,352 totalling 83% have now been discharged from hospital and returned home.

Today’s death takes Thailand’s number to 49.

In Phuket, 3 out of 15 were registered.

2 school teachers and an elderly man carry the count down to 196 in the Southern Province.

The three of them stayed in the same house in the Bang Tao subdistrict, an area with a high risk of infection.

In Chiang Rai, health officials say that 1 of the 9 patients who had recovered from the virus had returned to the hospital.

The spokesperson says the patient suffered from high fever and dizziness and was sent back to the hospital for further tests and care.

Doctors have not verified that his disease is a relapse of Covid-19, but claim that it is likely that the patient did not produce enough antibodies to cause a relapse of the virus. The results of the study are pending.

SOURCE:Chiang Rai Times