Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 23) | Samui Times

Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 23)
Thailand continued to make progress in containing the Covid-19 outbreak, with 13 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and one death.
Today, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the total number of Covid-19 patients in Thailand has now increased to 2,839.
He said today’s was the lowest number of new cases in a month since the peak of 188 cases on March 22.
The total number of fatalities has now increased to 50.
A total of 2,430 patients have fully recovered and returned home and 359 are still receiving treatment in hospitals.
In the last two weeks, new cases have generally been on a downward trend.
The new cases can be divided into 2 groups:
The first group of 10 have had close contact with five others previously confirmed as infected, one visited a crowded area, two worked in a crowded area, one has returned from overseas, and one case was detected before a surgical procedure.
The second group of three people were found while dealing with active cases in Phuket.
Meanwhile, 78 people have fully recovered and returned home.
On March 21, a 78-year-old woman who had a stroke went to see a doctor for urinary tract infection. She started showing symptoms on March 24 and was confirmed to be a Covid-19 patient. Death from Septicemia on April 22.
The provinces with the highest patients under investigation are:
Globally, there are more than 2,63 million confirmed cases and about 180,000 deaths.
SOURCE: The Nation
