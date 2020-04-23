Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 23) | Samui Times

Thailand continued to make progress in containing the Covid-19 outbreak, with 13 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period and one death.

Today, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesperson for the Government Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the total number of Covid-19 patients in Thailand has now increased to 2,839.

He said today’s was the lowest number of new cases in a month since the peak of 188 cases on March 22.

The total number of fatalities has now increased to 50.

A total of 2,430 patients have fully recovered and returned home and 359 are still receiving treatment in hospitals.

In the last two weeks, new cases have generally been on a downward trend.

The new cases can be divided into 2 groups:

The first group of 10 have had close contact with five others previously confirmed as infected, one visited a crowded area, two worked in a crowded area, one has returned from overseas, and one case was detected before a surgical procedure.

The second group of three people were found while dealing with active cases in Phuket.

Meanwhile, 78 people have fully recovered and returned home.

On March 21, a 78-year-old woman who had a stroke went to see a doctor for urinary tract infection. She started showing symptoms on March 24 and was confirmed to be a Covid-19 patient. Death from Septicemia on April 22.

The provinces with the highest patients under investigation are:

Bangkok – 10,942

Yala – 4,060

Nonthaburi – 3,378

Chonburi – 1,844

Phuket – 2,136

Samut Prakarn – 1,285

Globally, there are more than 2,63 million confirmed cases and about 180,000 deaths.

SOURCE: The Nation