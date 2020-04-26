Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 26) | Samui Times

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesperson for the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed today, there has been a total of 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Thailand.

5 of these cases were imported from Thai Nationals in state quarantine recently repatriated to the country and sent directly to the mandatory state quarantine.

A total of 2,922 people have been infected in Thailand since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, but 2,594 have been completely recovered and released from hospitals.

Just 277 people remain under care for Covid-19 in Thailand.

There have been 51 deaths since the outbreak started, but none in the last 24 hours.

Today, Phuket and Bangkok had the most cases, with 4 and 3 respectively.

SOURCE: Pattaya News