Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 26) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Thailand Covid-19 Update (April 26)
Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, a spokesperson for the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Administration (CCSA) has revealed today, there has been a total of 15 new cases of Covid-19 in Thailand.
5 of these cases were imported from Thai Nationals in state quarantine recently repatriated to the country and sent directly to the mandatory state quarantine.
A total of 2,922 people have been infected in Thailand since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, but 2,594 have been completely recovered and released from hospitals.
Just 277 people remain under care for Covid-19 in Thailand.
There have been 51 deaths since the outbreak started, but none in the last 24 hours.
Today, Phuket and Bangkok had the most cases, with 4 and 3 respectively.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
