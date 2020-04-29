Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29) | Samui Times

At the national daily briefing this morning, Thailand’s health officials reported today 9 new Covid-19 reports, taking the number to 2,957.

No new deaths have been reported and the count has remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.

Of the national total, 2,665 people were treated and taken out of the hospital, which represents just over 90% of the recovery rate.

Bangkok currently has 1,654 cases, the largest number, followed by Phuket, at 214.

There are currently 94 cases in northern Thailand, 375 in central Thailand, 111 in eastern Thailand and 674 in southern Thailand.

Yesterday, the national state of emergency was extended for another month to further tackle the spread of the virus.

Certain restrictions on domestic travel and business closures have been lifted.

The ban on passenger arrivals and the national curfew will remain in place until at least May 30.

Authorities caution that, since the national level of infections remains small, the actual number of infections may be far higher than reported.

Although the number of cases appears to be gradually decreasing, “the public must not become complacent and must strictly obey the guidelines for social distancing.”

The following chart illustrates how the provinces will start to slowly open up businesses if there are no new diseases in their province.