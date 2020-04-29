Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Cases
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29)
At the national daily briefing this morning, Thailand’s health officials reported today 9 new Covid-19 reports, taking the number to 2,957.
No new deaths have been reported and the count has remained at 54 since the outbreak began in January.
Of the national total, 2,665 people were treated and taken out of the hospital, which represents just over 90% of the recovery rate.
Bangkok currently has 1,654 cases, the largest number, followed by Phuket, at 214.
There are currently 94 cases in northern Thailand, 375 in central Thailand, 111 in eastern Thailand and 674 in southern Thailand.
Yesterday, the national state of emergency was extended for another month to further tackle the spread of the virus.
Certain restrictions on domestic travel and business closures have been lifted.
The ban on passenger arrivals and the national curfew will remain in place until at least May 30.
Authorities caution that, since the national level of infections remains small, the actual number of infections may be far higher than reported.
Although the number of cases appears to be gradually decreasing, “the public must not become complacent and must strictly obey the guidelines for social distancing.”
The following chart illustrates how the provinces will start to slowly open up businesses if there are no new diseases in their province.
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
No new cases – Surat Thani Covid-19 update (April 29)
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 29)
What to do when it comes to food in the midst of a pandemic
Chiang Mai records best air quality in 6 months
Adjusting to the ‘new normal’ guidelines
4 measures that will continue under the extended Emergency Decree
Samui elephants receives much needed help from public company
Thai man arrested in Koh Samui for breaking curfew and carrying marijuana
Bangkok airways will start flights to Koh Samui from May 15
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Koh Samui Tourism Association prepares to accommodate tourists
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login