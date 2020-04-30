Thailand Covid-19 update (April 30) | Samui Times

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, Speaker for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, announced this morning that Thailand had only 7 new Covid-19 cases nationwide in the last 24 hours.

3 of the new cases were imported, meaning that they came from Thai nationals returning from overseas. They were all quarantined immediately.

There were only 4 instances of local transmission, 3 in Phuket and 1 in Krabi.

No further deaths have been recorded and the count remains at 54.

Thailand now has a total of 2,954 cases since the beginning of the outbreak in January. For these, 2,687 were completely recovered, with 22 released from hospitals in the last 24 hours.

Dr Taweesilp noted that, for the first time, no new cases involving close interaction with previous patients have been documented, all cases have been detected by diligent testing.

