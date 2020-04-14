Thailand Covid-19 Update – Cases are on the rise again with 34 new cases and 1 death | Samui Times

Today 34 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Thailand, totalling 2,613 national cases. There was also one additional death, that of a Bangkok bus driver who had been drinking with nine infected people, bringing the nation to 41.

Today’s confirmed new cases is higher than yesterday, as only cases were 28 recorded. The increase comes after six straight days of decline since 111 recorded on April 8.

The largest number of cases confirmed to date was 188 on 22 March.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, Speaker for Covid 19 Situation Administration Government Centre, says…

“The 52-year-old deceased bus driver was a woman suffering from hypertension and an enlarged heart. She was drinking with colleagues, with whom Covid-19 had been compromised before. Eight more symptoms emerged later on during the drinking session.”

On March 29 the woman began to feel ill with fever, cough, sore throat and flushing nose. She was examined and returned to work in a hospital in Samut Prakan province.

On April 3 she developed a fever and had problems with sleep, shortness of breath and exhaustion. The next day she screened positively for Covid-19 and died on Sunday.

Dr Taweesilp says…

“Ten people in her party checked Covid-19 positively. We have heard from the deaths and it would be nice to avoid the practices in which they have taken part. Her death increased Thailand’s cumulative toll to 41. ”

This Afternoon, when the bus driver’s death was reported, it caused an upstir because the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority allegedly failed to disclose her diagnosis after she tested positive on April 4.

The 34 new cases announced today included 27 people in close contact with previous patients; two who came out of Italy and Malaysia; two medical personnel; one who visited a crowded venue, one who operated in a crowded place and one who, on his return from Indonesia, had received a quarantine in Satun province.

The 34 patients included 8 in Bangkok, 6 in Yala, 5 in Pattani and Phuket, 4 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 2 in Samut Prakan, 1 in Loei, Phanga and Satun, and one investigated case.

The estimated 2,613 cases in 68 provinces have been registered. Bangkok 131 cases, 186 in Phuket, 150 in Nontaburi, 107 in Samut Prakan, 90 in Yala and 82 in Pattani.

Phuket had the highest number of patients per 100,000 population with 44.99, followed by 23.12 in Bangkok, 16.84 in Yala and 11.94 in Nonthaburi.

The Covid-19 cases were clear of nine provinces: Ang Thong, Bung Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.

Until now, 1405 patients were treated and released from hospitals and 1,167 were hospitalized. The largest group of patients is between 30 and 39 years of age.

