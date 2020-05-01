Thailand Covid-19 update (May 1) | Samui Times

Bangkok News
Thailand Covid-19 update (May 1)
Today, the government confirmed 6 new cases of coronavirus, totalling 2,960 in Thailand.
There have been no more deaths, leaving the toll at 54.
1 of the new cases was in Bangkok and the other 5 were in the southern province of Yala.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
