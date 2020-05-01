Connect with us

Thailand Covid-19 update (May 1)

Samui Times Editor

Published

21 mins ago

on

Today, the government confirmed 6 new cases of coronavirus, totalling 2,960 in Thailand.

There have been no more deaths, leaving the toll at 54.

1 of the new cases was in Bangkok and the other 5 were in the southern province of Yala.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 2954
  • Active Cases: 216
  • Recovered: 2684
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 01-05-2020 at 12:12

