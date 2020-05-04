Thailand Covid-19 update (May 4) | Samui Times

Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Covid-19 Administration department, announced today in Thailand, there were 18 additional cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. Taking the total number to 2,987 patients.

Of the 18 cases, (17 are female and 1 male) all came from the Songkhla Quarantine Centre and all cases were reported as being imported, not local infections.

1 additional patient discharged from hospital

Total number of recovered patients is 2,740 cases

193 patients are still in hospital receiving medical care.

No additional deaths today, the total remains at 54 deaths

However, the cases of Songkhla may be omitted from the list. The initial test results from Songkhla’s research laboratory were positive, but a second round test was negative.

Dr. Taweesilp says that samples are sent to the main testing laboratories in Bangkok to verify their exactness. The findings are expected to be obtained within days.

Bangkok and Nonthaburi have the largest number of infections with 1,697 people with an average age between 20 and 29 years, totalling 763 cases.

Source: The Thaiger