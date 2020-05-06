Thailand Covid-19 Update (May 5) | Samui Times

Coronavirus Age
Thailand Covid-19 Update (May 5)
Today, the government has reported no new cases of Covid-19 in Surat Thani province.
However, there is one new confirmed Covid-19 case and one new death in Thailand.
The spokesperson for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center, Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin said that the total number of Covid-19 cases have now increased to 2,986.
New confirmed Covid-19 case
A masseuse, from Buri Ram Province, has tested positive after recently returning on a flight of about 70 passengers from Russia on Sunday.
Upon landing at Suvarnabhumi Airport, they were taken to a quarantined hotel in Samut Prakan Province.
The woman had a fever of 38.3 ° C, cough and shortness of breath, and tested positive on Monday, Dr Taweesilp said.
“We have quarantined them and we are sure that the individuals in touch with the patient have been quarantined from the outset,” he said.
‘One new death’
The death toll increased to 55 after an Australian man, 69, died in the southern province of Phang Nga.
The man had worked in the province as a hotel manager.
He had asthma and fell ill with coughing and tiredness on March 25.
On March 28 he went to a clinic with a 37.9 ° C fever, shortness of breath and poor blood oxygen saturation.
The man was subsequently admitted to the Phuket province hospital.
Tests showed serious pneumonia and infection with Covid-19, Taweesilp said.
He was suffering from exhaustion and put on the ventilator until he developed kidney problems and died on Tuesday.
Overview
Dr Taweesilp also said that the Department of Medical Sciences had confirmed that the 40 previously reported cases of infection in the southern province of Yala had now been screened negative for Covid-19.
In the past 24 hours, 14 patients with coronavirus have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.
The overall number of patients treated was 2,761, reflecting a recovery rate of 92.37 %.
Dr Taweesilp said 173 patients still remained in hospitals.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
