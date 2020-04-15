Thailand Covid-19 update | Samui Times

Today, Thai health officials have reported 30 new cases of Covid-19 virus, taking the overall national to 2,643. with an additional 2 new deaths have raised the national figure to 43.

The trend seems to continues downwards, with 54 new cases reported last Thursday, 50 on Friday, 45 on Saturday, 33 on Sunday, 28 on Monday and 34 yesterday. But the government spokesperson for the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center says the situation is still a cause for concern.

“We must not let the guard down. Thailand’s death toll from coronavirus is now 43.”

The current case crop can be divided into 4 groups:

29 had been in close contact with others previously confirmed to be infected.

3 people, one of whom had just returned from France, and two visited crowded areas.

7 people whose source of transmission is under investigation.

1 person who has returned from the US (with a flight transfer to Japan) and is now in state quarantine.

One of the new deaths was a 65-year-old street food vendor with diabetes and high blood pressure. On March 11, she developed flu-like symptoms. On March 19, she tested positive for Covid-19 and took the antiviral drug Favipiravir. Her condition worsened on the 22nd of March and she died last Monday.

The other was a 60-year-old man who returned from a Muslim ceremony in Indonesia on 24 March. He developed high fever on April 2 and tested positive for the virus on the same day. Yesterday, he died.

Of the 2,643 total cases, 1,103 are under treatment and 1,497, or about 56Heal% have been recovered and discharged.

Globally, the total confirmed cases have jumped over the 2 million mark today, with around 126,000 deaths.

SOURCE: The Nation