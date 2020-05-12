Thailand Dengue, Chikungunya And Measles Updates | Samui Times

Chiang Mai News
Thailand Dengue, Chikungunya And Measles Updates
Thai officials have reported 10,938 dengue fever cases, including nine deaths as of May 5 this year.
Provinces reporting the highest incidence include Rayong, Chaiyaphum, Ang Thong, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima.
After reporting more than 10,000 chikungunya cases in 2019, the country has seen a much less intense season to date in 2020.
Since the beginning of the year, 962 cases and no deaths have been reported.
As with dengue cases, the Central region of the country has seen the most of this mosquito borne viral illness.
Through May 2, Thailand has seen 765 measles cases in 55 provinces. Narathiwat, Chiang Rai, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phuket and Chiang Mai have been hardest hit by the measles.
SOURCE: Outbreak News Today
