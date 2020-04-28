Thailand flight restrictions extended to May 31 | Samui Times

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has extended its restriction on incoming flights until May 31.

Yesterday, CAAT director-general, Chula Sukmanop announced that all passenger flights will be banned from landing in Thai airports from May 1 to 31.

This is the fourth time a temporary restriction has been placed on flights to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

State or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings, humanitarian and relief flights, as well as cargo aircraft, will be exempted.

CAAT added that the Department of Disease Control will supervise all passenger aircraft once the restrictions are lifted.

SOURCE:The Nation