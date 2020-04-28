Thailand flight restrictions extended to May 31 | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand flight restrictions extended to May 31
Yesterday, CAAT director-general, Chula Sukmanop announced that all passenger flights will be banned from landing in Thai airports from May 1 to 31.
This is the fourth time a temporary restriction has been placed on flights to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
State or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings, humanitarian and relief flights, as well as cargo aircraft, will be exempted.
CAAT added that the Department of Disease Control will supervise all passenger aircraft once the restrictions are lifted.
SOURCE:The Nation
TAT prepares for tourism after Covid-19
Thailand’s alcohol Industry pleas PM to lift prohibition
Thailand flight restrictions extended to May 31
Today’s weather forecast – Koh Samui (April 28)
Thailand’s Emergency Decree is on the verge of being extended for another month
Thai nationals finally get to return home from abroad today
Infections rates are down to single digits – Thailand Covid-19 Update
Koh Samui foreigners pitch in to buy supplies for struggling local Thais
TAT Sets out to help foreigners and tourists in Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Koh Samui food banks are working wonders
Thai Airlines flight schedule from May 1
Foreigners giving food donations called into Koh Samui police station
Koh Samui Recap: The Week in 5 Headlines
All Koh Samui Covid-19 patients have recovered – Surat Thani Provinces Covid-19 Update
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
Woman tries to jump off of Koh Samui view point
Thailand has lost US duty-free benefits
Koh Samui and Surat Thani provinces Covid-19 update
Koh Samui Foreigner have a second attempt at handing out food donations
Trending
- Regional News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News3 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events3 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News4 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life4 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login