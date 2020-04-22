Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31 | Samui Times

Business Visa
Thailand grants visa amnesty extension until July 31
The cabinet in Thailand has approved a second automatic visa extension for foreigners for a further three months.
Thailand has expanded visa amnesty is intended to avoid long queues in immigration centers across the nation.
The Thai government’s spokesperson, Narumon Pinyosinwat, says…
“They wanted to avoid the spread of coronaviruses to discourage foreigners from standing in lines and risking their own safety and migrant officials’ health.”
‘Foreigners whose visas have expired since 26 March will be able to stay until July 31 without having to apply for an extension.‘
Thailand has reported 2,811 coronavirus cases and 48 fatalities. The number of new cases continues to decline with 19 new cases have been reported yesterday.
SOURCE:The Thaiger
