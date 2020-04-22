How much does a hair transplant cost in Thailand? | Samui Times

Hair loss is a distressing condition that can affect many men’s – and woman’s – confidence. However, today, if you are bothered by balding and thinning on top of your head, you have the option to undergo hair transplant surgery in Thailand. A hair transplant can help you get back a full head of hair, so you can be more confident about your appearance. The only problem is that hair transplant is a cosmetic procedure, meaning it can be very expensive.

Fortunately, Thailand offers reasonably priced hair transplant procedures that allow you to save at least 40% of your money.

What are the usual hair transplantation prices in Thailand?

A hair transplant procedure is usually customized based on your hair loss situation, the technique used, how many grafts required, as well as the sessions required. All of these factors will affect the cost of the procedure. The more popular technique is FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) as the final result looks more natural than other techniques. In Thailand, the prices for FUE range from as low as 32 THB per graft (approx. 1.05 USD) up to 65 THB per graft (2.13 USD). These are very low compared to the United States where the prices can start at 4 USD to 8 USD per graft.

What’s included in the price?

Yes, those prices are already inexpensive, but there’s something even better that you should know: the higher-end price includes numerous services, which makes it even more affordable. As part of the package, you will get accommodation (2-night stay at a 4-star hotel around 5-minute walk from the clinic, subway, and sky train), airport transfer between the hotel and the airport with a full-size car, medications (antibiotics, anti-swelling, and pain killer), and PRP treatment. In addition, the price also includes Finasteride and Minoxidil for 6 months as well as a free touch-up session if needed.

How about the travel plan?

The travel plan can be personalized according to your needs, but here’s an example of a travel plan to give you a clearer picture of what to expect:

Day 1 – You will be picked up from the airport upon arrival and taken to the clinic for a consultation. After your consultation, you can walk to the hotel to check-in. In the afternoon, you can freely explore the city.

Day 2 – The procedure will start around noon and takes about six to eight hours. Then, you will need to rest in your hotel.

Day 3 – You need to come back to the clinic and your hair will be washed. You will also learn how to wash your hair by yourself. If everything goes according to plan, the team will take you to the airport so you can take the late afternoon flight to go home.

With the affordable costs, will the quality be sacrificed?

This is probably the most common concern for medical tourists. However, you have nothing to worry about. Thailand is a popular destination for cosmetic surgery because many medical facilities in the country have highly-skilled, trusted experts that offer exceptional results and they use modern and safe medical technology. If you’re not sure, you can always double-check the medical facility’s reputation and read reviews. To help you narrow down your search, MyMediTravel compiled three top picks for you to consider: HairSmith Clinic and HairTran Clinic in Bangkok, as well as Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic in Phuket. These clinics are certified and have the highest quality.

If you want to undergo a hair transplant in Thailand and you’re interested to get a bespoke quote, the easiest way is to enquire to MyMediTravel. All they need are only photos of your head or hairline from head-on, 90 degrees left and right sides, as well as from above. Make sure to take clear and detailed photos so they can understand your condition better. They will help you get a doctor’s advice and give you a personalized quote.