Thailand Hotels: Slow Bookings Better Than None | Samui Times

Breaking News
Thailand Hotels: Slow Bookings Better Than None
Hotels in Thailand are desperate to cut room rates in an effort to gain occupancy before the country opens back up to foreign tourists.
But the war is on between them as many hotels are set to benefit from a 22.4-billion-baht tourism stimulus package, including a 40% subsidy on 5 million room nights.
Stiff competition is expected as hotels are trying to snatch up domestic tourists in an attempt to cushion the fallout from the Covid-19 lockdown.
Nikhom Jensiriratanakorn, director of Horwath HTL, said most hotels view low occupancies as better than none as some may not break even until December.
He said an analysis last year found the break-even point for Thai hotels at 47% occupancy with an average daily rate of 3,458 baht.
Bill Barnett, managing director of C9 Hotelworks, a hospitality consultancy, said a limited number of hotels will have better cash flow from the government support, but the stimulus is not enough to solve the overall problem. A company survey done with Delivering Asia Communications found Bangkokians prefer more natural destinations-which is problematic for those hotels in Thailand’s capital as domestic tourists may choose to travel elsewhere.
Regardless, “Thailand cannot rely on domestic tourism alone,” he said.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Domestic Violence Victim Complains No One Took Action
Thais See World Health Organisation As Unreliable
PM’s New Normal Focuses On United Effort
Lazada Predicts Sales Surge After Covid-19 Lockdown
Group Wants Marriage Law To Change Gender Specifications
Motorcyclist Dies After Facebook Post About Speeding
Study Shows Covid-19 More Infectious Than Others
Thailand Hotels: Slow Bookings Better Than None
Koh Samui Weather (June 18)
Hatyai Hard Sale 2020 To Go As Planned For Songkhla
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand Plans To Use Natural Rubber For Roads In The Future
5 Young Girls Saved From Child Sex Ring In Bangkok
Thailand Eyes Travel Bubbles With Low Risk Countries
Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery
Foreigners Not Allowed At Famous Wat Pho Temple
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News3 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login