Thailand Inflation Rates Down by 2.99 % | Samui Times

Thailand’s inflation rate dropped 2.99 % in April as the Covid-19 crisis deepened and global oil prices slumped, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Pimchanok Vonkorpon, Director-General of the Ministry of Commerce Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said that it was the sharpest rate of inflation in 10 years and nine months.

Decreased inflation stemmed mainly from low demand due to the effects of Covid-19 and a steady decline in energy prices, she said.

The department also downgraded its 2020 headline inflation outlook to a range of- 0.2 to 1.0 %, said Pimchanok.

