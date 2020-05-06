Thailand Inflation Rates Down by 2.99 % | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand Inflation Rates Down by 2.99 %
Thailand’s inflation rate dropped 2.99 % in April as the Covid-19 crisis deepened and global oil prices slumped, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
Pimchanok Vonkorpon, Director-General of the Ministry of Commerce Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said that it was the sharpest rate of inflation in 10 years and nine months.
Decreased inflation stemmed mainly from low demand due to the effects of Covid-19 and a steady decline in energy prices, she said.
The department also downgraded its 2020 headline inflation outlook to a range of- 0.2 to 1.0 %, said Pimchanok.
SOURCE:Pattaya MailStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Tesco Re-arranges Alcohol Shelves To Reduce Covid-19 Contamination
Thailand Inflation Rates Down by 2.99 %
Samui Community Donation Details
Thailand Covid-19 Update (May 5)
Driving licence renewal suspended during Emergency Decree
7 Tourists arrested in Koh Phangan
Chiang Rai drug bust seize 1 million methamphetamine pills
Cabinet approves 20% discount on water bills
PM Prayut warns re-enforcement of booze ban if prevention measures are not followed
Koh Samui weather (May 6)
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Koh Samui News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
Koh Samui residents in awe of baby green turtles rising from the sand – Video
Local photographer brings history back to life
Thais stuck in Malaysia tread water to try and cross border
Rare pink dolphins found in Koh Phangan
British man arrested for violent murder in Pattaya
PM Prayut urges for patience
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News1 month ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News4 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events4 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login