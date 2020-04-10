Thailand is in need of nurses to aid the Covid-19 outbreak | Samui Times

National News
Thailand is in need of nurses to aid the Covid-19 outbreak
The Government announces hospitals are understaffed and are in need of additional trained nurses to combat the Covid-19 outbreak.
Yesterday, The government recorded 54 new cases, making the total number of confirmed cases to 2,423, including 32 deaths.
They have announced that due to the increased number of Covid-19 patients, they are on the hunt for around 400 qualified nurses to enrol at various hospitals around Thailand.
Thailand Nursing Midwifery Council President, Thassana Boonthon says…
“Nurses specialised in caring for patients in critical condition are in high demand as hospitals are allocating more beds for coronavirus patients.”
“The hospitals have set aside about 80 beds for Covid-19 patients and each of them needs intensive care.”
The government now needs to designate special facilities to treat infected patients, especially around Bangkok.
Nurses from state or private hospitals can enlist. Qualified nurses at state hospitals will be issued transfer letters to work at Covid-19 facilities with full pay.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
