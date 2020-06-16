Thailand May Not Be Able To Rely On Chinese Tourists Quite Yet | Samui Times

Asia News
Thailand May Not Be Able To Rely On Chinese Tourists Quite Yet
Chinese tourists may not pick up the slack of Thailand’s tourism as previously thought due to new outbreaks of Covid-19 and an overall decrease in spending power.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) China office noted the issue saying that the second half of this year’s travel expectations may be tempered leading to more hard times in Thailand’s mainland as 27 million unemployed were counting on an uptick in tourism.
Lerdchai Wangtrakoondee, director of TAT’s Shanghai office, said, “Spending power is weak and the cost of travel will be higher because of lower capacity in tourism services, such in fewer flight seats, so Thai tourism operators should be aware the market will be hobbled for some time,” said Mr Lerdchai.
He said Thailand will face tough competition from rivals eager to lure Chinese tourists back, led by the Maldives, which plans to lift travel restrictions to all nationalities in July.
Singapore already opened its border to Chinese business travellers early this month.
Santi Sawangcharoen, deputy executive director of East Asia for TAT, said the Chinese government extended its international flight restrictions until October, allowing one airline to serve one country, from one Chinese city to one foreign city, with no more than one flight a week, its so-called 5:1 policy.
The TAT predicts two scenarios for the Chinese market. The best case is tourists will return to Thailand during Golden Week or the national holiday in October.
In the worst case, Thailand has to wait until Chinese New Year in 2021, which will fall in February.
Also Read: Covid-19 Cases In Beijing On The Rise Again
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
