Thailand May Replace Emergency Decree With Existing Laws | Samui Times

Coronavirus News & Updates
Thailand May Replace Emergency Decree With Existing Laws
Thailand’s health and security agencies will reportedly consider using existing laws to combat the Covid-19 pandemic instead of the Emergency Decree after the current State of Emergency ends.
The National Security Council (NSC) Secretary General Gen Somsak Rungsita, made the announcement after discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.
The government declared the nationwide State of Emergency in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which was extended until June 30.
The NSC secretary general said that legal measures are to be taken after the end of the State of Emergency to allow for effective actions to control the disease, adding that the authorities are considering the Communicable Diseases Act which is currently active in parallel with the State of Emergency, as well as other disaster prevention and mitigation laws.
Gen Somsak has continuously denied any political agendas behind maintaining the State of Emergency, stressing the need for its extraordinary measures to meet public health concerns, adding that political movements will not be considered a reason whether or not to extend the State of Emergency, as political protests are already regulated under other laws without the need for the Emergency Decree.
SOURCE: The Pattaya Mail
