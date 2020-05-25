Thailand Monitoring US-China Conflict | Samui Times

Business News
Thailand Monitoring US-China Conflict
The Ministry of Commerce and the private sector are set to devise a plan to push exports in order to cope with the possibility of another trade war between China and the US.
Pimchanok Vonkorpon, Director-General of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office, said, “We have to monitor this situation closely, especially before the US presidential election because we cannot predict US President Donald Trump’s moves.”
She expected that the US would issue up to three measures on China or other countries, especially increasing tariffs on products, such as automobiles.
“We will discuss with the private sector about the impact on exports,” she added. “If we are lucky, we may turn the crisis into an opportunity.”
Prachya Samalapa, vice chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, expects Thailand to benefit from this conflict, as there could be an opportunity to promote the country as a supply chain as China begins to move production to Thailand and Asean countries to supply materials.
“After the US accused China of causing the Covid-19 outbreak, China was forced to find partners in countries nearby, which can be seen from the opening of checkpoints to enable Thailand to export agricultural goods, such as durian,” he said.
Regarding Panasonic’s decision to move production from Thailand to Vietnam, he said it was normal because companies worldwide have to reorganise their structures to be in line with the economic situation and production cost.
“We expect businesses to reorganise their structure following the Covid-19 outbreak due to the decline in purchasing orders,” he added. “Meanwhile, the government sector and the Thai Chamber of Commerce will find a way to enable companies to be able to continue their business.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thailand’s Covid-19 Vaccine Looking To Start Human Testing Soon
Weather Warnings for Andaman Coast
Ancient Cave Murals Discovered in West Thailand
Thailand Monitoring US-China Conflict
Beware Of Fake Thai Chana Apps Stealing Information
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
2 New Cases, 1 Death-Thailand Covid-19 Update-May 25
Covid-19 Frontline Healthcare Workers Get Help From Airbnb Partnership
Horses’ Return Expected For Hua Hin Beaches
CCSA Announce More Re-openings, But Bar And Clubs Will Remain Closed
Koh Samui Sea Turtles Make A Come Back
Bars And Pubs Looking To Reopen Soon
CCSA May Reopen Bars, Pubs And Clubs – Update
New Samui Gym Offers Women Free Self-Defense Classes
Samui Expat’s Orgonites May Offer A Multitude Of Benefits
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Thai Airways Will Lay Off Around 6,000 Employees
Storms To Hit Nationwide Today
Tourism Industry Not Worried About Emergency Decree Extension
Sisters On Samui-The Island’s Food Donation Powerhouse
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login