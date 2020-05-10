Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines | Samui Times

Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Thailand News Recap (May 4th – May 10th). The top national stories this week has largely been surrounding how to reopen Thailand. The decreasing number of Covid-19 cases, has enabled Thailand to move to the next stage of restoring some level of normality after the lock down measures imposed across the country.
It was also a week where questions about the emergency decree and the much asked “When I can i buy alcohol?” were answered.
The Covid-19 restrictions have shown an impact on nature as a rare sighting was made near Koh Phangan.
Monday May 4th
People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted
After lifting the national ban of the sale of alcohol, people across the nation rushed to the stores to stock up on alcohol. Supermarkets and shops experienced long queues and several clips went viral highlighting the lack of social distancing as shoppers in Macro were eagerly ripping off plastic on cases of Leo Beer.
Tuesday May 4th
False positive problems in Yala
There was much confusion in Southern Province of Yala. 40 people tested positive of Covid-19. A 2nd round of tests were conducted at a different lab. The tests came back negative and it is suspected that the Yala laboratory was contiminated and any new tests would be sent to Songkhla Medical Science Centre for testing.
Thursday May 7th
Thailand Makes Progress With Covid-19 Vaccine
The Thai Ministry of Public Health told the media that the medical authorities had made progress in developing the Covid-19 vaccine after the prototype laboratory tests had proved positive.
Saturday May 9th
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
The Thai Hotels Association has urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the 14 day quarantine for visitors from countries, which successfull contained the spread of Covid-19.
Saturday May 9th
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Bangkok Airways has plans to resume its first domestic flight service on May 15 and they have fully prepared a range of new safety measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. The safety measures include the suspension of food & beverage in-flight & personal and passengers wearing protective masks.
The next weekly Thailand recap will be on Sunday May 17th.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Ken Chung Former Koh Samui Honorary Consul Dies
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thailand Assembles Action Plan For Global Warming
Police Accused Of Corruption, Extortion And Kidnapping
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
PM Prayut Pushes Police To Go After Big Fish ‘Heavy-Hitters’
Koh Samui Weather (May 9)
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Rising Sea Level Will Effect Tap Water From May 8-14
Koh Samui part of a TAT scheme to attract high-end tourists
More aiports in Thailand re-open for international flights
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News1 month ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login