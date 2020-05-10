Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines | Samui Times

Thailand News Recap (May 4th – May 10th). The top national stories this week has largely been surrounding how to reopen Thailand. The decreasing number of Covid-19 cases, has enabled Thailand to move to the next stage of restoring some level of normality after the lock down measures imposed across the country.

It was also a week where questions about the emergency decree and the much asked “When I can i buy alcohol?” were answered.

The Covid-19 restrictions have shown an impact on nature as a rare sighting was made near Koh Phangan.

Monday May 4th

People wrestle over boxes of booze now ban has been lifted

After lifting the national ban of the sale of alcohol, people across the nation rushed to the stores to stock up on alcohol. Supermarkets and shops experienced long queues and several clips went viral highlighting the lack of social distancing as shoppers in Macro were eagerly ripping off plastic on cases of Leo Beer.

Tuesday May 4th

False positive problems in Yala

There was much confusion in Southern Province of Yala. 40 people tested positive of Covid-19. A 2nd round of tests were conducted at a different lab. The tests came back negative and it is suspected that the Yala laboratory was contiminated and any new tests would be sent to Songkhla Medical Science Centre for testing.

Thursday May 7th

Thailand Makes Progress With Covid-19 Vaccine

The Thai Ministry of Public Health told the media that the medical authorities had made progress in developing the Covid-19 vaccine after the prototype laboratory tests had proved positive.

Saturday May 9th

Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine

The Thai Hotels Association has urged Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to lift the 14 day quarantine for visitors from countries, which successfull contained the spread of Covid-19.

Saturday May 9th

Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures

Bangkok Airways has plans to resume its first domestic flight service on May 15 and they have fully prepared a range of new safety measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19 outbreak. The safety measures include the suspension of food & beverage in-flight & personal and passengers wearing protective masks.

The next weekly Thailand recap will be on Sunday May 17th.