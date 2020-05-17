Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines | Samui Times

Coronavirus Prevention & Treatment
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand News Recap (May 11th – May 17th). The top national stories this week have focused on preparing the country for relaxed measures beginning today (Sunday) including how to reopen Thailand safely and further highlighting charitable actions brought on by the Covid-19 economical fallout.
Thursday May 14
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
An unfortunate foreigner caught stealing food from a supermarket was shocked when a policeman paid the bill and gave him the change.
The bitter-sweet situation occurred when an unidentified Western man packed about 500 bahts of snacks to his top in the Esplanade shopping center in the Ratchada region of Bangkok .
“The policeman realized straight away that the foreigner wasn’t stealing for money,” said a witness.
(Photo: stickyboybkk)
Friday May 15
Starting Today (Sunday), The National Curfew Will Be Shortened By One Hour.
Covid-19 Situation Administration Center on Friday (15 May) agreed to shorten the national curfew hours to 11:00 to 4:00 pm from 10:00 to 4:00 pm.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly called for greater cooperation of all people by observing the current strict hygienic rules and social separation measures over concern about the planned second stage of lockdown measures being relaxed.
Friday May 15
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
The Thai PR Facebook page has noted that all 77 provinces in Thailand are offering food banks to help those affected by the Covid-19 economic slump with Koh Samui making its mark on the effort.
It states that in total there are 618 existing pantries. Here in Koh Samui, the community effort has indeed expanded and those who are interested in offering a helping hand during the pandemic can find the information in the story link above.
Saturday May 16
List of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Today
The Government has announced which types of businesses can be re-opened today, May 17 as part of “Phase 2” of its 4-step plan, which begins to slowly unlock and re-open businesses closed across the country due to Covid-19. . . . .
Jungceylon, Phuket (Photo: theprivateworld)
Saturday May 16
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
Bangkok Airways has resumed regular flights to Koh Samui , with added tight social distancing measures on passengers.
The airline is also giving out face masks specially made by Bangkok Airways.
The airline shall conduct body temperature checks on all passengers at their origin and destination. Bangkok Airways has also planned seats on board to keep them apart at the right distance.
Passengers are expected to wear face masks and cabin crew. Eating and drinking are not permitted on board and no food is served during the flight.
The next weekly Thailand recap will be on Sunday, May 24th.Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
