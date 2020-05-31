Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines | Samui Times

Breaking News
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Thailand news recap (May 25th-31st). The top national stories this week surround the Kingdom reaching a milestone date of reopening everything. New Covid-19 tracking apps, easing lockdowns and shortening the curfeware all good signs that the country will open back up on July 1- a move that many are ecstatic about, thus. furthering the government’s successful work to control and contain outbreaks of the coronavirus.
Monday May 25
Samui Health Pass Being Tested
Authorities are testing a new app called “Samui Health Pass” meant to cut down on paperwork that is required for the current method of monitoring Covid-19 for those entering and leaving Koh Samui.
The app falls in line with other efforts by the Kingdom to track peoples’ whereabouts such as the already rolled out ThaiChana app. For those who pass the inbound application system in Koh Samui, they will be required to scan the app’s QR code when departing the island.
Wednesday May 27
Samui Hotels Gear Up To Welcome Tourists
Many hotels in Koh Samui are ahead of the game when it comes to hygienic standards required in order to reopen for tourists. Such hotels as Banyan Tree and Melia have already been preparing additional precautionary measures to ensure guests’ safety. Methods of sanitation include using the correct cleaners that can kill the coronavirus as well as more frequent cleaning of all areas including guest rooms. Additonal requirements for hotel staff and guests include temperature monitoring, checking in with monitoring apps and rapid response measures upon possible detection of the Covid-19 virus.
Thursday May 28
Thailand’s Job Losses Resemble Asian Financial Crisis
Thailand is facing a projection of around 2 million job losses for this year, with 8.4 million people in total at risk of losing their jobs.
Percentages of the expected jobless rate are between three and four times that of the normal 1% rate, which is similar to that of the Asian Financial Crisis of more than twenty years ago.
The agency predicts Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy will shrink 5% -6% this year, due to the outbreak, which has infected 3,054 people in the country.
Friday May 29
Thai Airways Not Able To Refund All Unused Tickets
For those who had to cancel, postpone or change flight dates with Thai Airways, the news that the troubled company may not refund your tickets is unsettling. Due to being recently accepted to receive rehabilitation in the Central Bankruptcy Court, Thai law states that the company is required to cease paying back creditors. Unfortunately, those creditors include those who have bought tickets and are owed a refund.
It has also helped affected passengers by allowing them to change their flight schedules, extend the ticket validity periods or has converted the tickets into travel vouchers. It has also refunded some tickets free of charge.
THAI added that the airline has every intention to take care of passengers who have sought refunds and will inform them of their rights under the rehab process.
Friday May 29
July 1st Marks Thailand’s Milestone In Return To New Normal
The Thai government has announced July 1 to be the much anticipated end to the Covid-19 emergency decree, lockdowns, curfew, travel bans and business closings.
However, the new normal still requires the use of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and limiting activities.
The emergency decree will stay in place for the month of June as well as the international travel ban. A third phase of reopenings is scheduled to commence on June 1.
The next weekly Thailand recap will be on Sunday, June 7Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Food and Bevergaes Banned In Cinemas
One New Case – Covid-19 Update
Thai Arways Holds back On Flights Till July
Doctors Warn Smokers Have A High Chance Of fatality For Smokers Infected With Covid-19
Koh Samui Weather (May 30)
Curfew From 11PM-3AM Starting June 1
Poverty Leaves 700,000 Students Without An Education
11 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (May 29)
Pattaya Beaches Fully Open June 1
Samui’s ‘Paws With A Cause’: A New Way To Give Soi Dogs A Home
Koh Samui Hotel Caught Dumping Garbage On Beach
Visa Amnesty Automatically Extended Till July 31
Samui Health Pass App Under Trial For Covid-19 Monitoring
Thailand Focusing On Tourism Bubbles And Domestic Tourism
Koh Samui Hotels Ready To Welcome Tourists
World-Class Colouring Book Sales Benefit 2 Samui Organizations
Thailand-China High Speed Railway Contract Signing Set For October
Koh Samui Weather (May 27)
Thai Bank Anticipates A Prolonged National Tourisum Recovery
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login