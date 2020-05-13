Thailand Partners With UN To Decrease CO2 Emissions | Samui Times

Air Pollution
Thailand Partners With UN To Decrease CO2 Emissions
The Cabinet today has approved a multibillion-baht project with the United Nations to tackle Thailand’s notorious air pollution problem.
The Industry Ministry’s Department of Industrial Works was given the green light to partner with the UN Industrial Development Organisation (Unido) in a five-year programme to cut emissions of industrial greenhouse gas.
The project will apply principles of mutual benefit by using environmentally friendly chemical products or by-products from certain industries to benefit other industries or nearby communities, explained deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisoranakul.
The aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including persistent organic pollutants (POPs) and other harmful chemicals, from industrial and urban communities.
The project is backed by funding of US$8.966 million (Bt288 million) from the World Environment Fund, with Thai government agencies and participating businesses contributing a further $120 million (Bt3.85 billion).
“The project has a duration of five years [2020-2024]. The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 1.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and long-lasting pollutants by 620 tonnes,” said Traisulee.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
