image
Connect with us

Breaking News

Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery

Samui Times Editor

Published

10 hours ago

on

Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery | Samui Times
    • follow us in feedly

Thailand has ranked second after Australia in the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI) and first in Asia in the same ranking.

Yesterday, government spokesperson Mrs Narumon Pinyosinwat told the media that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his thanks to everyone in the country for their discipline and perseverance in collective efforts in the fight and prevention against the COVID-19 outbreak.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Innovation of Malaysia (MOSTI) and the Sunway Project, founded by PEMADU Associates, the GCI has used a big data framework for the ranking and evaluation of 184 pandemic countries.

70% of the score is obtained through COVID-19 deaths, as part of each country’s population, and the remaining 30% comes from the Global Health Security (GHS) scores launched and developed by John Hopkins University to assess the country’s willingness to cope with the pandemic.

According to the GCI, in Thailand, the Covid-19 recovery rate is at 83.23% and the Covid-19 severity rating is 1 out of 100.

Here is a list of the top 20 recovery ranked countries on the GCI:

  1. Australia
  2. Thailand
  3. Denmark
  4. Hong Kong
  5.  Taiwan
  6. New Zealand
  7. South Korea
  8.  Lithonia
  9. Iceland
  10. Slovenia
  11. Latvia
  12. Switzerland
  13. Vietnam
  14. Malaysia
  15.  Norway
  16.  Slovakia
  17.  Germany
  18.  Austria
  19.  Luxemburg
  20.  Finland

For more information, you can find the GCI website Here

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3135
  • Active Cases: 90
  • Recovered: 2987
  • Deaths: 58
  • Last Updated: 16-06-2020 at 01:12

Trending