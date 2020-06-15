Thailand Ranked 2nd In World For Covid-19 Recovery | Samui Times

Thailand has ranked second after Australia in the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI) and first in Asia in the same ranking.

Yesterday, government spokesperson Mrs Narumon Pinyosinwat told the media that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his thanks to everyone in the country for their discipline and perseverance in collective efforts in the fight and prevention against the COVID-19 outbreak.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Innovation of Malaysia (MOSTI) and the Sunway Project, founded by PEMADU Associates, the GCI has used a big data framework for the ranking and evaluation of 184 pandemic countries.

70% of the score is obtained through COVID-19 deaths, as part of each country’s population, and the remaining 30% comes from the Global Health Security (GHS) scores launched and developed by John Hopkins University to assess the country’s willingness to cope with the pandemic.

According to the GCI, in Thailand, the Covid-19 recovery rate is at 83.23% and the Covid-19 severity rating is 1 out of 100.

Here is a list of the top 20 recovery ranked countries on the GCI:

Australia Thailand Denmark Hong Kong Taiwan New Zealand South Korea Lithonia Iceland Slovenia Latvia Switzerland Vietnam Malaysia Norway Slovakia Germany Austria Luxemburg Finland

For more information, you can find the GCI website Here

SOURCE: Thai PBS World