Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China | Samui Times

Asia News
Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China
Today at Don Mueang International Airport General Chanchan Changmongkol, the Deputy Minister of Defense represented the Thai government in receiving medical equipment and supplies from Mr. Yang Xin, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, to aid the people of Thailand during the Covid-19 outbreak.
The shipment had a value of 6 million yuan or 30 million baht and will be used for the treatment of infected patients in the future as well as to prevent the operation safety of medical personnel in Thailand.
The shipment included…
- 6 non-invasive ventilators
- 10 electrocardiogram machines
- 30 intravenous infusion control devices
- 100 sets of infrared temperature monitors
- 6,000 sets of PCR-19 kits
- 100,000 pieces of single-use medical masks
- 15,000 surgical masks
- 10,500 pairs of protective goggles
- 7,000 medical protective suits
- 120 biochemical and nuclear hand protective gloves
General Chaichan thanked the Chinese Ambassador, saying it wasn’t the first time that the Chinese government had supported Thailand with tools and equipment.
“We also respect the People’s Republic of China as they have contained the virus easily and introduced incredibly effective matters to deter the pandemic.”
After completion of the delivery ceremony, the Chinese military aircraft immediately returned to China.
In parting words the Ambassador said that Thailand and China are geologically not far away and both countries continue to share both in suffering and happiness.
“Chinese people will not forget Thailand during the most difficult times. The Republic of China know that Thailand is also ready to deliver various devices to China in times of need.”
SOURCE: Thai Rath / Thai PBS WorldStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Man Threatens To Leap Off Power Pole In Pattaya After Not Recieving 5000 Baht Handout
Food Donations Get Out Of Hand In Bangkok
Large Sea Turtle Found Dead In Koh Samui
Local Thai Villa Estate Pledges More Food Donations on Koh Samui
Thailand’s Tourism Industry To Get Clean Bill Of Health
Bangkok Police Hunt Political Activists Who Branded Landmarks
Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China
Phuket Mass Exodus Sparks Covid-19 Fears
Curfew Breakers Attack Pattaya Shopkeeper For Denying Alcohol Sale
Tax Relief Measures To Aid Thai Economy
Body Found In Koh Samui Jungle
Thailand News: The Week in 5 Headlines
Police Arrest 7 Tourists In Koh Phangan
Bangkok Airways Promotes Samui Flights
Domestic Travel Restrictions Coming Soon
Former Thai Embassy Employee Caught Forging Visa Papers
Domestic Air Flights Resumed In 22 Provinces
Bangkok Airways Enforce New Safety Measures
Thai Hotels Association Urge PM To Lift 14 Day Quarantine
3 Migrant Workers Arrested for Entering Koh Samui After Failing Health Checks
Trending
- Regional News1 month ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News1 month ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life1 month ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login