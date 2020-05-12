Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China | Samui Times

Today at Don Mueang International Airport General Chanchan Changmongkol, the Deputy Minister of Defense represented the Thai government in receiving medical equipment and supplies from Mr. Yang Xin, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, to aid the people of Thailand during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The shipment had a value of 6 million yuan or 30 million baht and will be used for the treatment of infected patients in the future as well as to prevent the operation safety of medical personnel in Thailand.

The shipment included…

6 non-invasive ventilators

10 electrocardiogram machines

30 intravenous infusion control devices

100 sets of infrared temperature monitors

6,000 sets of PCR-19 kits

100,000 pieces of single-use medical masks

15,000 surgical masks

10,500 pairs of protective goggles

7,000 medical protective suits

120 biochemical and nuclear hand protective gloves

General Chaichan thanked the Chinese Ambassador, saying it wasn’t the first time that the Chinese government had supported Thailand with tools and equipment.

“We also respect the People’s Republic of China as they have contained the virus easily and introduced incredibly effective matters to deter the pandemic.”

After completion of the delivery ceremony, the Chinese military aircraft immediately returned to China.

In parting words the Ambassador said that Thailand and China are geologically not far away and both countries continue to share both in suffering and happiness.

“Chinese people will not forget Thailand during the most difficult times. The Republic of China know that Thailand is also ready to deliver various devices to China in times of need.”

SOURCE: Thai Rath / Thai PBS World