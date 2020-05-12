Connect with us

Asia News

Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China

Samui Times Editor

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China | Samui Times
(Photo: The Thaiger)
    • follow us in feedly

Today at Don Mueang International Airport General Chanchan Changmongkol, the Deputy Minister of Defense represented the Thai government in receiving medical equipment and supplies from Mr. Yang Xin, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, to aid the people of Thailand during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The shipment had a value of 6 million yuan or 30 million baht and will be used for the treatment of infected patients in the future as well as to prevent the operation safety of medical personnel in Thailand.

Thailand Receives 30 Million Baht In Medical Equipment from China | News by Samui Times

(PHOTO: nawna.com)

The shipment included…

  • 6 non-invasive ventilators
  • 10 electrocardiogram machines
  • 30 intravenous infusion control devices
  • 100 sets of infrared temperature monitors
  • 6,000 sets of PCR-19 kits
  • 100,000 pieces of single-use medical masks
  • 15,000 surgical masks
  • 10,500 pairs of protective goggles
  • 7,000 medical protective suits
  • 120 biochemical and nuclear hand protective gloves

 

General Chaichan thanked the Chinese Ambassador, saying it wasn’t the first time that the Chinese government had supported Thailand with tools and equipment.

“We also respect the People’s Republic of China as they have contained the virus easily and introduced incredibly effective matters to deter the pandemic.”

After completion of the delivery ceremony, the Chinese military aircraft immediately returned to China.

In parting words the Ambassador said that Thailand and China are geologically not far away and both countries continue to share both in suffering and happiness.

“Chinese people will not forget Thailand during the most difficult times. The Republic of China know that Thailand is also ready to deliver various devices to China in times of need.”

SOURCE: Thai Rath / Thai PBS World

Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

Covid-19 Stats in Thailand

  • Total Cases: 3015
  • Active Cases: 163
  • Recovered: 2796
  • Deaths: 56
  • Last Updated: 12-05-2020 at 16:12

Trending