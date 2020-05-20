Coronavirus Cases
Thailand Stockpiling Covid-19 Anti-Viral Drug To Prepare For Second Wave
Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) said in a press briefing on Tuesday that it is currently stockpiling about 400,000 doses of anti-viral drug Favipiravir, in case a second wave of COVID-19.
“The GPO has already imported 187,000 tablets of Favipiravir from foreign countries, and 100,000 have been delivered to hospitals nationwide, and the GPO will keep 87,000 as a reserve,” said Nuntakan Suwanpidokkul, director of the GPO’s Research and Development Institute.
Nuntakan said that another batch of 303,860 Favipiravir tablets will arrive in Thailand, enough to treat new patients in case of a second wave arriving.
“Each COVID-19 patient requires up to 70 tablets of Favipiravir,” said Nuntakan, adding that “we are also looking into producing local anti-viral tablets to reduce reliance on imports. Since Favipiravir tablets are used worldwide during the pandemic, it is not easy to get access to them.”
“However, it will take another year or so to perform clinical tests and register the drug. So, the domestic version of Favipiravir should be ready for public use by 2022, at the earliest,” Nuntakan said.
Currently, the GPO is working in collaboration with Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development Agency (NSTDA) on research into ways to synthesize raw materials to manufacture Favipiravir.
“The research is showing promising results and should be completed within three to six months. We are also looking into using local raw materials to reduce the cost of producing the anti viral drugs,” said Nuntakan.
covi
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
5 Million People Have Registered On Covid-19 Tracking Website
Massage Shops May Reopen Soon
Online Thai English Teacher Criticised For “Bad” English
Samut Prakan Security Guard Stabbed To Death
China Offers Cash To Wildlife Trade At Center Of Covid-19 Outbreak
Additional Asymptomatic Covid-19 Case Reported Today (May 20)
Thailand Stockpiling Covid-19 Anti-Viral Drug To Prepare For Second Wave
Plight Of Homeless Highlighted After Man’s Death
2 New Cases, Schools Opening July 1- Covid-19 Update (May 20)
Vietnamese Return Home From Thailand And India
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Foreigner Caught Red Handed Stealing Food In Bangkok
Major Hotel Associations Reject TUI Debt Repayment Terms
Bangkok Airways Resumes Daily Flights To Koh Samui
Chaweng Beach – The Ultimate Guide
International Flights Ban Extended Until End Of June
Koh Samui Food Pantry Effort – Directory
Tourism Sector Won’t Likely Improve Until Next Year
List Of Businesses That Are Supposed To Re-open Tomorrow
Re-opening Of Phuket Airport Retracted
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News2 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events1 month ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News1 month ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login