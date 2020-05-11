Thailand Switches Focus To High-Risk Groups With Covid-19 App | Samui Times

Thailand is set to launch a new contact-tracing app for high-risk Covid-19 groups. The news comes as part of the Thai government’s latest efforts to constrain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

A report in Nation Thailand says authorities will shift their focus from location targeting to increased testing of six groups considered high-risk. They include health care workers, those in state quarantine and newly suspected cases, migrant workers, drivers of public transport, parcel delivery personnel, and those working in bars, clubs and other similar venues.

South Korea has demonstrated much success in containing the spread of Covid-19 through a sophisticated system of widespread testing and contact tracing, after citizens were asked to download a similar app. Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin from the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration says China has also experienced success with the technology and issued reassurances that only certain high-risk groups will be monitored.

“We intend to monitor those who have had contact with the virus and aim to bring only such patients for treatment.”

The number of new cases confirmed in Thailand has remained in single digits for the past week now and the government will announce tomorrow the next phase of re-openings for shops and services tomorrow.

