Thailand temporarily suspends all incoming flights, until Monday night | Samui Times

National News
Thailand temporarily suspends all incoming flights, until Monday night
On Friday, The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) published an order imposing a ban of all incoming flights from Saturday morning until Monday. They announced that this was done to help contain the Covid-19 virus break.
The order states that “anyone arriving on a flight that had already taken off before the order came into effect will need to be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival.”
An Immigration Bureau officer told sources, “the order came into place, just hours after a commotion at Suvarnabhumi airport when more than 150 Thais arrived on different flights on Friday.”
There was an uprising because they said they weren’t aware they had to be put in a state quarantine for 14 days but a public health officer allowed them to self-quarantine at home.
Since March 1, there has been a rising number of people who were infected abroad before returning home. Authorities have put nearly 2,000 people who came into contact with them into quarantine.
Before the order came into place this morning, the government asked citizens abroad to delay returning home until at least April 15, in a bid to stop imported cases. That situation fell into complete disarray when the flights arrived at BKK yesterday evening..
It has been reported that it took officers 4 hours to bring the situation under control.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
