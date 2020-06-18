Thailand Updates Business Packages To Attract Investors | Samui Times

Thailand is planning to update its business and manufacturer opportunity packages in the hope to persuade more companies to move their factories to the Kingdom.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said Tuesday that he had already ordered the Board of Investment (BoI) to start the updates as the global economy is expected to fall in the next two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Somkid said the pandemic has had serious implications to Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) worldwide, but mentioned that Chinese, Japanese, Hong Kong and Taiwanese are showing interest in Thailand.

Investors from the above-mentioned economies have shown interest in relocating to new areas that could sustain their types of businesses, including beef, farm goods production, logistics and metal equipment manufacturing, he added.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ( UNCTAD) has predicted that the spread of the virus will carry global FDI down by 30 to 40% this year, Duangjai said.

SOURCE: Khaosod English