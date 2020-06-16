Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife | Samui Times

Despite Thailand reporting no new cases for multiple stretches of consecutive days, the Covid-19 Situation Administration is still pointing towards other countries’ relaxing of measures as proof that opening certain businesses is risky.

Japan is the newest country to deal with an uptick in cases after opening nightlife areas where South Korea previously experienced the same problem.

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, the Thai Speaker of the Covid 19 Situation Administration, has used these countries as examples of why Thailand’s $1 billion nightlife industry still does not have a definitive opening date.

However, critics such as the Thai Alcoholic Beverage Association, said the comparison of the Japanese and South Korea was unfair since these countries had never gone three weeks in a row without any confirmed case of local distribution as Thailand currently has. Furthermore, such nightlife-centred cities like Pattaya, have gone without any new cases in months.

Dr. Taweesin said the Thai Government is continuing to consider nightlife sites, particularly since the country is approaching a major 28-day objective without a single locally confirmed infection nationwide.

Despite the recent outbreaks being linked to its recent nightlife reopening, Japanese authorities have said that they have control of the outbreak and plans to reopen all nightlife are still moving forward.

