Breaking News
Thailand’s alcohol ban to end Sunday, May 3rd
In a surprise twist, after extending the national ban on alcohol for an additional month yesterday, the CSSA has declared that it is revoking the national ban on the sale of alcohol from this Sunday May 3rd.
Moreover, the regulations specify that alcohol can only be bought and must be put away at home for use. You may not be drinking alcohol in restaurants. Further information on the exact details will be given in the days to come.
The confusion surrounding the alcohol ban has been a hot topic in the past weeks. Although this is not a detailed report, we thought you’d want to know early.
Lifting the ban on the sale of alcohol corresponds with two public holidays, one today (Labour Day) and the other on Monday (Rama X Coronation Anniversary), making this a long weekend that would have been one of of the biggest holiday weekends of the year, if not for the Covid-19 outbreak.
SOURCE: The Thaiger
