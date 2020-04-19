Thailand’s Covid-19 Update (April 18) | Samui Times

Thailand’s Covid-19 update

Officials confirmed Thailand’s Covid-19 national update yesterday. From April 18, there have been 33 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths. This makes the total of cases in Thailand rise to 2,733, while the death toll has remained at 47 since the outbreak started in January.

Out of all the 77 provinces in Thailand, 68 have reported infections. The number of patients treated is now 1,787, or 65.4 % of cases.

Phuket has the highest infection rate per person in the nation but has no new cases registered yesterday. This will be for the second time in three days.

On Friday there was one new case but on Thursday and Saturday, the figures remained at zero.

27 of Thailand’s provinces had no new cases of Covid-19

The number of daily new cases in Bangkok and Nonthaburi has increased in the last few days, while the number of cases in other provinces has decreased.

Provinces with the most COVID-19 infections include; Bangkok, Phuket, Nonthaburi, Samut Prakan, Yala, Pattani, Chon Buri, Songkhla, Chiang Mai, Pathum Thani, Narathiwat and Chachoengsao.

The 27 provinces which have reported no new COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days are:

Amnat Charoen

Buri Ram

Chiang Rai

Chanthaburi

Kanchanaburi

Kalasin

Lamphun

Lop Buri

Maha Sarakham

Mae Hong Son

Mukdahan

Nakhon Nayok

Nong Bua Lam Phu

Nong Khai

Phetchabun

Phetchaburi

Phrae

Ratchaburi

Roi Et

Saraburi

Samut Songkhram

Si Sa Ket

Sukhothai

Udon Thani

Uttaradit

Uthai Thani

Yastaradit

9 of Thailand’s provinces remained virus-free

The 9 provinces that have so far remained free from COVID-19 infection are Ang Thong, Bueng Kan, Chai Nat, Kamphaeng Phet, Nan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Trat.

National State of Emergency

Thailand went into a National State of Emergency on March 25, the Royal Thai Government declared a State of Emergency and enacted the 2005 Emergency Decree to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Thailand.

The Emergency Decree shall be in place from March 26 to April 30. And, as stated above, the Government will reassess the situation in the last week of April 2020.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, General Prayut Chan-o-cha says that the continuous decline in the number of new infected patients was an indicator that the Covid-19 Situation Administration Center (CCSA) would take into account to decide whether any restricted measures should be relaxed.

The PM also stated that the CCSA would take account of the situation in various aspects in the decision-making process relating to the Emergency Decree, which would end on 30 April 2020.

Although the situation has become less intense and the curve is somewhat flattened, everyone must remain vigilant and continue to comply with the measures taken by the Government- otherwise, the situation could be reversed.

“The Government will reassess the situation in the last week of April 2020. However, the risk to social or mass gatherings is still high. Relaxation measures would be carried out in a gradual manner, as the spread of COVID-19 continues to be seen in certain areas, particularly in the central part of the country, Bangkok and the surrounding area, and in the south. Preparation must be carefully prepared in all aspects, including public cooperation. If the Government allows businesses to be reopened, the necessary measures, such as temperature controls, the provision of alcohol gel or the limitation of the number of clients, must be put in place” said the Prime Minister.

SOURCE: TATNews