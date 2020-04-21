Thailand’s Covid-19 update (April 21) | Samui Times

Spokesman of Thailand’s Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin announced there have been 19 new confirmed Covid-19 cases today.

It is Thailand’s lowest number of Covid-19 cases in a month in and officials note that the curve is still in the downward direction.

There has been 1 additional death, a taxi driver associated with the largest cluster Thailand has had regarding a boxing stadium. This brings the total number of deaths to 48.

109 patients have fully recovered and been sent home, bringing the total of recovered cases to 2,108.

Only 655 patients remain in the hospital for treatment in Thailand.

With these results, officials may possibly ease on some lockdown restrictions at the end of this month – Read more Here.

