Breaking News
Thailand’s Developing Thermal Face Scanner
Two of Thailand’s leading development companies are designing a thermal body temperature face scanner, with the aim of being able to simultaneously provide temperatures multiple people at a time.
In the design of a compact device called U Therm-FaceSense, the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center and the National Science and Technology Development Agency are collaborating, even when someone is wearing a face mask, to measure the temperatures over a distance of 1 m. Tests will be shown in a tenth of a second.
The device is hoped to be used in shopping centres, schools , hospitals, bus and railway stations, and other high-traffic areas. The developers say that the scanner is inexpensive and that they will be working on the first 40 units in the near future.
SOURCE: Thai PBS WorldStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
One New Cases, 3 Recoveries – Covid-19 Update (June 5)
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Thailand’s Developing Thermal Face Scanner
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Durian To Get Odor-Free Packaging
Domestic Tourism Stimulus Measures To Be Decided By Next Week
UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
Koh Samui Weather (June 5)
Bars, Entertainment Venues and Massage Parlours Next To Reopen
Frenchmen Use Holiday To Tackle Pollution On Remote Island
Bangkok Airways Waives Fees To Promote Travel
PM Says Only Allow Specific Countries Will be Allowed To Travel To Thailand, Once International Travel Ban Is Lifted
Samui Hotels May Join Chopping Block
20 Thai UK Returnees Have Covid-19 Symptoms
Bangkok Airways To Offer More Flights To Koh Samui
Bank Of Thailand Ready To Act Against Strengthening Thai Baht
MRT Passenger Mask Giveaway Project Starts Today
Songkran Slated For July If Relaxed Measures Go Smoothly
Phuket Travellers Now Don’t Need Health Document
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News2 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News2 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login