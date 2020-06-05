Thailand’s Developing Thermal Face Scanner

Two of Thailand’s leading development companies are designing a thermal body temperature face scanner, with the aim of being able to simultaneously provide temperatures multiple people at a time.

In the design of a compact device called U Therm-FaceSense, the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center and the National Science and Technology Development Agency are collaborating, even when someone is wearing a face mask, to measure the temperatures over a distance of 1 m. Tests will be shown in a tenth of a second.

The device is hoped to be used in shopping centres, schools , hospitals, bus and railway stations, and other high-traffic areas. The developers say that the scanner is inexpensive and that they will be working on the first 40 units in the near future.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World