Thailand’s Emergency Decree is on the verge of being extended for another month | Samui Times

Breaking News
Thailand’s Emergency Decree is on the verge of being extended for another month
Thailand’s Emergency Decree will more likely than not be extended for another month after it was initially supposed to end on Thursday.
The Covid-19 Situation Administration Center on Monday proposed extending the decree to the end of May.
The emergency order confers on the Thai PM sweeping powers and is laid down in the Thai Constitution for circumstances such as the latest outbreak of Covid-19.
While the extension of the emergency order has not been officially signed into law, the proclamation must be made before 30 April this week.
“The reason is concern about the return of the virus, with the centre still battling to stop it spreading any further.”
The decision means that the national curfew of 10 pm to 4 pm will still be enforced, there will be no social gatherings and restricted inter-provincial travel, as indicated by CCSA spokesperson Taweesilp Visanuyothin.
The meeting was chaired by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and brings together all agencies to discuss the impact of the decree.
Taweesilp says he National Security Council told the meeting that it surveyed public opinion, and it favoured the extension of the decree. He gave no other details of the survey.
Cabinet approval is required for any extension of the Emergency Decree. At tomorrow’s cabinet meeting, when it is almost guaranteed to be accepted, the CCSA will make its recommendation.
Next month, businesses will slowly open up on the basis of a color-coded system which has been developed and new rules and regulations to help stop the spread of the virus.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
