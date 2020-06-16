Breaking News
Thailand’s First Military Satellite To Launch Friday
After previously cancelling three launches, Thailand’s first military satellite will reportedly launch into space on Friday.
The Napa-1 surveillance nanosatellite will be launched in South America aboard a European Space Agency take off from the French Guiana.
The launch marks the fourth attempt by the military after the first three proved unsuccessful due to technical issues and the current Covid-19 pandemic.
According to an Air Force announcement, the satellite will be used for aerial surveillance and national security, as well as disaster prevention and mitigation.
The satellite was manufactured by Innovative Solutions in Space, a Dutch company that specializes in so-called CubeSats, which are small, affordable and measure in centimetres. Its cost, however, has not been disclosed.
After launching at 8:51am on Friday (Bangkok time) aboard an Arianespace Vega rocket, the satellite will be placed into a geosynchronous, low-Earth orbit at about 500 kilometers. It will mesh with a companion satellite, the Napa-2, scheduled for launch next month.
Arianespace will live stream the launch via its YouTube channel starting at 8:30am on Friday. Watch HERE
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Stay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
250 Thais Return From The UK And Ireland
Maya Bay Sees Resurgence In Rare Crab Species
King Says Don’t Charge Public With Lese Majeste Law-Breaking
Monk Stabs Pregnant Ex-Girlfriend To Death
Thailand Uses Japan And South Korea As Reasons To Not Reopen Nightlife
Grab To Reportedly Lay Off Around 300 People
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 16)
Thailand’s First Military Satellite To Launch Friday
THAI Airways Tries To Console Customers
Salmon Believed To Not Contain Covid-19 Virus
How Travellers Can Enter Thailand (Covid-19 Style)
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
National Curfew To End Monday, June 15
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
THAI Airways May Delay Flights To August 1
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Thailand News: The Week In 5 Headlines
Ukrainian Woman’s Death On Koh Samui May Be From Suicide
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Trending
- Regional News3 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login