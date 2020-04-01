Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas | Samui Times

National News
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
The global crisis of the Covid-19 virus has caused millions of travellers to be stranded all over the world after airlines have been cancelling services, complying with travel restrictions imposed by governments.
Today, Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has asked the Cabinet to approve extending visas for tourists that are stranded in Thailand following the restriction on international flights.
Sources report that the Immigration Bureau has proposed that foreigners who have had their travel plans interfered with by the Covid-19 outbreak should be given a visa extension to June 30.
Currently, the Immigration Bureau gives tourists, who are unable to fly back to their home countries or to another destination, a 30 day extension, providing they can provide a ‘visa extension letter’ from their embassy.
But with circumstances ever changing, officials are battling for the situation not to become a health risk for both immigration staff and visitors, as they facing high volumes of foreigners seeking assistance, causing long queues, congestion and lack of social distances.
More details soon.
