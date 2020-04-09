Thailand’s inbound flight ban has been extended till April 18 | Samui Times

National News
Thailand’s inbound flight ban has been extended till April 18
What was initially supposed to be just a 3 day ban has been extended for almost 2 weeks now.
Previously, the ban was applied from last Saturday to Monday, but just hours before the order was due to expire, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand announced their decision to lengthen the ban until April 18.
The CAAT says…
“The extension was in line with efforts to curb the outbreak of Covid-19 under the Emergency Decree.”
Among this, another motivation that prompted the extension of the ban was that many incoming passengers were reluctant to enter into a mandatory 14 day quarantine upon arrival. There were reports on the weekend that over 100 recent arrivals had ignored quarantine rules, causing a commotion at Svanaphumi Airport, as many were not willing to go into quarantine.
Under the ban, only military, medical, emergency, humanitarian and technical landings will be allowed into the country.
The extension of the ban is bad news for Thai nationals stuck abroad trying to get back into the country. This ban has ultimately delayed plans for Thais trying to return home after the previous ban ended on Monday.
This includes:
- 35 Thai nationals stranded at Incheon airport in South Korea.
- 10 at Haneda airport near Tokyo.
It is in Thai Airways’ best interests to get back into business sooner rather than later. But with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing down soon and countries extending their border restrictions, it may be a long while before they can get business back to usual.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post|Simply Flying
Tip-Off Page
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the –> TIP-OFF Page Here
อัพเดท COVID-19 เกาะสมุย หายแล้ว 2 ยังไม่พบรายผู้ติดเชื้อเพิ่ม
ตม.ประกาศ ยืดเวลาวีซ่าต่างชาติ ถึง 30 เมษา ไม่ต้องมาต่อแถวยื่นเอกสาร
Thailand’s inbound flight ban has been extended till April 18
Over 600 people face prosecution for violating emergency decree
More than half of Thais returning from Indonesia tested positive for Covid-19
Covid-19 cases on the rise – 111 new cases and 3 foreigner deaths
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
“Save the parents” campaign announced to deter those living away from home to stay away
COVID-19 ภูเก็ต ยังน่าห่วง พบผู้ติดเชื้อรายใหม่ 14 คน สะสมกว่า 140
อัพเดท COVID-19 ทั่วโลกติดเชื้อ 1.4 ล้าน สหรัฐฯยอดเฉียด 4 แสน
National curfew starts today
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
Will the Thai government impose a 24 hour curfew?
Koh Samui finds 3rd Covid-19 infection
Thailand temporarily suspends all incoming flights, until Monday night
Unemployment on the rise leaving many seeking benefits
Two new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Koh Samui
All hotels must close in Surat Thani province, including Samui
Covid-19 test kits available soon!
Immigration officials trying to secure new measures for foreigners seeking visa extensions
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
-
News2 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
-
Latest News2 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
-
National News6 days ago
National curfew starts today
-
Events on Samui2 days ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
-
Latest News3 weeks ago
American women allegedly raped by 2 Thai men on Koh Phangan
-
National News1 week ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login