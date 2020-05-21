Thailand’s Learning Centre To Re-open May 22

Following the Royal Thai Government’s phase two of re-opening certain venues, The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported that the Learning Centre under the Fine Arts Department will reopen from tomorrow.

The Fine Arts Department’s museums, archaeological sites, historical parks, libraries and archives – including the Prem Tinsulanonda Archives and Hall of Fame Excellency the Banharn Silpa-archa, will reopen with strict virus control measures, including social distancing rules.

In light of the Covid-19 measures, TAT has reiterated the need for everyone to stay safe and follow the health and safety recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Such measures include social distancing, wearing a mask or cloth mask and frequently washing hands.

It further adds that people should avoid close contact with others, no hugging especially with vulnerable groups like the elderly, or those who have underlying conditions because it can increase the infection rate and potentially lead to severe disease more easily than in other groups.

For more information, please visit the Fine Arts Department website, click on the “Academic Library” tab. From the dropdown list, click “Learning Centre.”

SOURCE: TAT News