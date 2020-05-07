Business News
Thailand’s Richest Profit During Pandemic
Taking a stroll down most streets in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed a startling theme: Lights are off and windows are shuttered but that familiar sign still remains as your “go-to” shop during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Those signs represent Thailand’s five biggest families that own 7-Eleven, Family Mart and other modern franchised stores. They also represent a deep connection to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a history of support.
7-Eleven in Thailand is owned by the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, the nation’s leading conglomerate founded by the Chearavanont family, the kingdom’s wealthiest business clan. Family Mart is run by Thai retail giant the Central Group. ThaiBev, King Power Group and Boonrawd make up the rest of the clan whose support during the pandemic has been seen as payback for regulatory favors and concessions granted during Chan-o-cha’s 2014-2019 coup regime.
Even these families, however, have not been immune to economic impacts brought on by Covid-19 as disclosed in a Forbes wealth list published in early April.
Critics of how the government has handled the pandemic say that it should be up to the government to help during these times, as 7 million Thais have fallen into unemployment.
To be fair, some of these large companies have responded to Prayut’s pleas of financial aid after a letter was leaked calling on Thailand’s 20 richest families to help.
CP Group founder and senior chairman Dhanin Chearvanont responded to Prayut’s letter by highlighting 700 million baht (US$23 million) in “donations” his company has made to its own Covid-19 programs, including the establishment of a surgical face mask factory.
SOURCE: Asia Times
