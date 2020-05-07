Thailand’s Richest Profit During Pandemic

Taking a stroll down most streets in Thailand during the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed a startling theme: Lights are off and windows are shuttered but that familiar sign still remains as your “go-to” shop during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those signs represent Thailand’s five biggest families that own 7-Eleven, Family Mart and other modern franchised stores. They also represent a deep connection to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a history of support.

7-Eleven in Thailand is owned by the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, the nation’s leading conglomerate founded by the Chearavanont family, the kingdom’s wealthiest business clan. Family Mart is run by Thai retail giant the Central Group. ThaiBev, King Power Group and Boonrawd make up the rest of the clan whose support during the pandemic has been seen as payback for regulatory favors and concessions granted during Chan-o-cha’s 2014-2019 coup regime.

Even these families, however, have not been immune to economic impacts brought on by Covid-19 as disclosed in a Forbes wealth list published in early April.

Critics of how the government has handled the pandemic say that it should be up to the government to help during these times, as 7 million Thais have fallen into unemployment.

To be fair, some of these large companies have responded to Prayut’s pleas of financial aid after a letter was leaked calling on Thailand’s 20 richest families to help.

CP Group founder and senior chairman Dhanin Chearvanont responded to Prayut’s letter by highlighting 700 million baht (US$23 million) in “donations” his company has made to its own Covid-19 programs, including the establishment of a surgical face mask factory.

He said the group has also retained all of its staff, including at 7-Eleven convenience stores. Central Group said it had earmarked 2.3 billion baht to support the economy, including funds to buy farmer and SME goods for sale in its various stores. Regardless of their connections to Prayut, many Thais associate these “big five” businesses with convenience, modernity and, indeed, even “Thainess” but the growing disparity between rich and poor remains apparent.