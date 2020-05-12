Thailand’s Tourism Industry To Get Clean Bill Of Health | Samui Times

Thailand authorities are drawing up a stringent set of health and safety certifications for its tourism industry to lead the country into recovery.

At the latest meeting of the Mekong Tourism Advisory Group, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, deputy governor for international marketing at Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), unveiled plans for security and health administration certification to bolster confidence among tourists.

Such modifications include contactless hotel greetings (using the customary wai) among others.

Chattan said that TAT has outlined a set of hygiene protocols for tourism businesses to adhere to. “We want to create a standard where both proprietors and tourists can become more confident using tourism facilities and services,” he said.

He added that the board has identified 10 business groups, namely, restaurants and eateries; accommodation; amusement and recreation parks; transportation; travel agents and tour operators; spas, wellness resorts and retreats; department stores and shops; golf courses and driving ranges; theatres and cinemas; and souvenir shops.

The certification includes a raft of measures, such as availability of hand sanitiser in public areas, adequate soap in restrooms, high maintenance of cleanliness in every area of businesses, and sufficient ventilation.

Chattan added the proposal is currently in the preliminary stages and that TAT is working with relevant ministries and the private sector to develop the framework.

He added: “This is one of the most revolutionary moves we can make at this time. It’s a positive step, not only in creating confidence but in really protecting people who depend on the tourism industry, work in the industry and who visit us. Eventually, every country should have one.”

Thailand’s tourism players are also seeking to position Thailand as a safe and healthy country to visit once travel resumes. Daniel Fraser, CEO of Smiling Albino, is proposing Hygiene Plus. The campaign will see DMCs and other tourism players commit to a set of hygiene standards approved by a medical body.

He said: “We want to see Thailand emerge as a hygiene-friendly destination. We want to be able to (set out certain) standards and launch a series of commitments from when the guests leave the hotel to everything that happens in between until they come back to the hotel.”

SOURCE: TTG Asia