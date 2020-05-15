Thailand’s Train Services Adjust To Handle Social Distancing Measures

After imposing social distancing rules for Thailand’s major train systems, longer wait times for commuters have proven the need to add more running trains.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) have added six more trains to operate during the rush hours on the MRT Blue Line, after already having deployed three more trains on 24 March, 2020.

Now, instead of 40 rush hour trains operating, there will be 49 trains with the extra cars only running in high-traffic stations without picking up any commuters from previous stations.

According to The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the trains’ social distancing rules limit the number of people boarding the train at one go and releases groups in three steps: before entering and exiting the train system; before entering through the automatic ticketing machines, and before entering the trains.

The MRT and BEM are asking for commuters to help with this initiative by planning their travels ahead of time to ensure that they are not late for their desired destinations.

Additionally, each MRT station is screening passengers for fevers, providing hand sanitizer and making sure all commuters wear masks.

